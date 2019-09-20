In some real west Texas wind, the Brownsboro Bears defeated the West Trojans 34-32, for their first win of the season. Bear Coach Greg Pearson said “We needed this win in the worst way. Keep on improving until district is the goal."
The Trojans used all the breaks the Bears gave them to run out to a 19-0 lead.
Trey Janek broke out in the first minute with a 63 yard touchdown run. On the ensuing kickoff, the Bears fumbled into the air and Trojan, Lawson Kendrick picked it off and ran 44 yards for another West touchdown.
If that wasn’t enough, the Trojans intercepted a Brownsboro pass and Janek got his second TD on 5 yard run. This made the first quarter score 19-0 at the end of the quarter.
The Bears came back as usual and used up most of the second quarter clock to score twice. Cole Williams scored on a 3 yard touchdown run. Dakota Harmon hurdled the entire Trojan defense and scored from 52 yards out. Jorge Vicente' kicked both of the extra points.
After two consecutive defensive stops by the Bears, Janek dashed 71 yards for the final score of the half. West led 26-14 going into halftime.
The second half was a turnaround from the first. The Bears used all of the third quarter to go ahead 28-26.
Williams hit paydirt from 51 yards out and Gage Wehrmann scored a touchdown from 11 yards out. Vicente’ kicked both extra points.
The Trojans had the wind in the fourth quarter and responded with a 31 yard touchdown pass from Landon Edwards to Hunter Sembera.
Brownsboro came back and used up six minutes to go ahead 34-32. Harmon scored his second touchdown on a one yard blast.
The Bears made a tremendous defensive stop but only could run the clock down to one minute and the Trojans had the ball on the Bears 37 yard line with one second to go. An incomplete pass and the Bears won 34-32.
Each team had some outstanding players in the first half. Janek really stood out for the Trojans offensively, but he was strong on defense as well. The Bears' Gavyn Young was all over the field on defense, and made some key runs on offense.
In the second half, Williams and Wehrmann stood out for the Bears. Freshman Ryan Magrill made his presence known on defense as did many others did on defense for the Bears.
The Bears host Van next Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a big time rivalry game.
