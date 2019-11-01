The Brownsboro Bears were down to their last shot at a chance for the playoffs. The Bullard Panthers needed one win in their last two games to be in the playoffs. The Bears Jorge Vicente’ kicked a 28 yard field goal as time expired for a 35-34 victory. Bears coach Greg Pearson said,”Oh my gosh, what a win. Two teams played their hearts out tonight.”
Both teams teams exchanged multiple scores the whole night. The Bears drove 70 yards in six and a half minutes. On a nine yard touchdown run by Dakota Harmon, and Jorge Vicente’, who made every kick he tried, kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
The Panthers came right back to score on a one yard run by Latrez Young. Gage Wehrmann then scored his first touchdown of the night diving in from the one for the Bears.
Bullard came back on a 50 yard pass to Landon Wheeler from Tristen Shewmake. Shewmake hit Conner Carson for the two point conversion. This ended the scoring for the first half at 14-14.
The Bears took the ball in the third quarter, and Vicente’ kicked his first field goal from 22 yards out. Bullard came right back and Nic Hooley caught a 22 yard touchdown pass from Shewmake.
Wehrmann then ran in his second touchdown from the 12 yard line. Wehrmann hit Cole Williams on a leaping grab for the two points. Harmon scored his second touchdown, bulling in for two yards.
Jaxson Elliott got in on the scoring for the Panthers on a 24 yard pass from Shewmake. The Panthers surged into the lead on another Shewmake touchdown pass to Young.
All this scoring set up the game winning field goal by Vicente’ of 28 yards. What a game and what a night.
Bullard now plays plays Canton for playoff considerations.
The Bears go into the bye with a final record of 2-8 and 1-3 in district. They need Canton to beat Bullard in order to make the playoffs.
