A Brownsboro pitcher joins athletes from around the state who received honors this week as part of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A All-State baseball team.
Cooper Schock a sophomore on the Bears' team that made it to the area round in the playoffs, was named Reliever for the third team.
In May, Schock was named Pitcher of the Year on the 14-4A All District Team. When not on the mound, Schock contributes as an infielder.
As for the remainder of the All-State team, Sinton’s Blake Mitchell and Jaquae Stewart shared player of the year status.
Mitchell, who played shortstop, batted .465 with seven home runs and 52 RBIs. He also was 6-0 pitching with a 0.39 earned run average with 67 strikeouts in 35.1 innings. Stewart, who played first base, batted .414 with 11 homers and 52 RBIs. He also was 8-0 pitching with a 0.17 ERA. The two juniors led Sinton to the state title.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers – Evan Brandt, Argyle, sr.; Wyatt Wiatrek, Sinton, sr.; Easton Ballard, Spring Hill, sr.
Reliever – Noah Bentley, Celina, jr.
Catcher – (tie) Brayden Faulkner, China Spring, sr.; Rylan Galvan, Sinton, sr.
First baseman – Jaquae Stewart, Sinton, jr..
Second baseman – Noah Paddie, Carthage, jr.
Shortstop – (tie) Blake Mitchell, Sinton, jr.; Ace Reese, Canton, jr.
Third baseman – Trace Necessary, China Spring, sr.
Outfielders – Marshall Lipsey, Spring Hill, sr.; Canon Chester, Sinton, sr.; (tie) RJ Ruais, Celina, jr.; Rene Galvan, Sinton, sr.
Designated hitter – Dylanjer Merion, Stephenville, sr.
Player of the year – (tie) Mitchell, Sinton; Stewart, Sinton
Coach of the year – Adrian Alaniz, Sinton
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers – JD Thompson, Rusk, sr.; Damian Ruiz, Livingston, sr.; David Wilson, Bullard, soph.;
Reliever – Jason Bodin, Orangefield, jr.
Catcher – Rashawn Galloway, Boerne, sr.
First baseman – Cameron Page, Giddings, sr.
Second baseman – Jordan Gibson, Rockport Fulton, jr.
Shortstop – Dee Kennedy, Benbrook, jr.
Third baseman – Griffen Williams, Canyon Lake, jr.
Outfielders – Brenton Clark, Pleasant Grove, soph.; Joel Pena, Levelland, jr.; Kameryn Henderson, Orangefield, sr.
Designated hitter – Cooper Quillin, Vernon, sr.
THIRD TEAM
Pitchers – Reece Elston, Stephenville, sr.; Mason Alley, Canyon, sr.; Justin Lamkin, Calallen, sr.
Reliever – Cooper Schock, Brownsboro, soph.
Catcher – (tie) Chase Anderson, Canyon Lake, jr.; Jaydon Southard, Iowa Park, sr.
First baseman – (tie) Easton Stewart, Snyder, soph.; Diego Cardenas, El Paso Riverside, sr.
Second baseman – (tie) Connor Hostas, Iowa Park, jr.; Sean Gentry, Tyler Chapel Hill, sr.
Shortstop – (tie) Collin Coker, Sweeny, sr.; Joshua Miramontes, Big Spring, sr.
Third baseman – Sam Anguiano, Pampa, sr.
Outfielders – Nevyn Johnson, Kennedale, soph.; Jacob Marshall, Giddings, sr.; CJ Miser, Iowa Park, jr.
Designated hitter – Ben Black, Canyon, jr.
