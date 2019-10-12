On the first game with real football weather, the Brownsboro Bears traveled to Canton for both teams' first district game. The Eagles beat the Bears 35-27.
Scoring in the first half for the Eagles was Chris Cade on a 17 yard run. Ja’tavien McGee ran 22 yards for a touchdown. Chris Hobbs threw a 21 yard pass to Cooper Smith for Canton’s final touchdown. Nathan Goodson converted all three extra points.
The Bears scored two rushing touchdowns. Cole Williams ran in both scores from 10 and 12 yards out. Jorge Vicente’ kicked both extra points. The Eagles led 21-14 at the half.
The third quarter was a quarter of trading scores. Each team scored once to bring the score to 28-21.
Gage Wehrmann ran 59 yards for a touchdown. Vicente’ kicked the PAT. Jabraylon Pickens hauled in a 9 yard pass from Hobbs and Goodson converted.
In the fourth quarter, Hobbs hit Smith with a 17 yard touchdown pass and Goodson kicked the 35th point for the Eagles. Williams finished off his night plunging in from the four yard line. This made the final score 35-27 in favor of Canton.
Hobbs threw for around 300 yards for Canton with three touchdown passes. Williams ran for close to 200 yards and was in on multiple tackles on defense for the Bears.
The Bears drop to 1-6 and 0-1 in district. They host Wills Point next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
