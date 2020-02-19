The Brownsboro Bears had Senior Night on Tuesday, closing the regular season at home against Canton.
After a tightly contested first quarter, the game was tied at 8-8.
The Eagles broke trough in the second quarter on a 19-11 run and took the 27-19 lead at halftime.
The Bears responded out of the break and used a 16-5 run in the third quarter to lead 35-32.
The fourth quarter was also tight, with Brownsboro holding the 14-12 edge, and it was good enough to hold off Canton, 49-44.
The Bears (17-14; 6-5) will take on Caddo Mills Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at Kaufman High School.
