The Brownsboro Bears had Senior Night on Tuesday, closing the regular season at home against Canton.

After a tightly contested first quarter, the game was tied at 8-8.

The Eagles broke trough in the second quarter on a 19-11 run and took the 27-19 lead at halftime.

The Bears responded out of the break and used a 16-5 run in the third quarter to lead 35-32.

The fourth quarter was also tight, with Brownsboro holding the 14-12 edge, and it was good enough to hold off Canton, 49-44.

The Bears (17-14; 6-5) will take on Caddo Mills Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at Kaufman High School.

