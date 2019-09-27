The battle of the Kickapoo was the Brownsboro vs Van rivalry in full swing on Friday night. The Vandals beat the Bears 35-21, but the Bears made it interesting in the fourth quarter.
The first half scoring for the Vandals was Javonta Thomas o a 12 yard, a 30 yard and 11 yard runs. Zion Dunn sprinted 84 yards for the second Vandal touchdown. Sam Hartman kicked all four extra points to give Van a 28-0 halftime lead.
The Bears had two good drives but were unable to cash them in for points.
It seemed like Van linebacker Mauricio Herrera was in on every play defensively. Dakota Harmon was the stalwart defender for Brownsboro.
The second half began with Thomas scoring his fourth touchdown, but this time he was on the receiving end of a 62 yard pass from Grant Lloyd. Hartman kicked the pat for a 35-0 lead.
The Bears showed their guts by scoring three times. Gage Wehrmann threw a 10 yard touchdown pass to Cole Williams and Wehrmann dashed 15 yards for the second touchdown. Harmon ran in from the eight yard line for the final score. Jorge Vicente’ kicked all three extra points to make the final score 35-21.
Next week, the Bears will host Center on October 4th at 7:30 p.m.
