Center traveled over two hours to Bear Stadium to face the Brownsboro Bears. It became an all-out offensive display, with Center winning 59-48.
The first half had the Bears' Dakota Harmon scoring from four and eight yards out. Caleb Booth ran for a 16 yard touchdown. Jorge Vicente’ kicked all three extra points.
The Rough Riders' Alexis Lopez kicked a 26 yard field goal and Jake Hanson threw a 75 yard touchdown pass to Zacc Smith. Hanson also ran in a touchdown from two yards out. Hanson finished off the half with a 50 yard pass to De’Brodrik Jones. Lopez kicked all three extra points. The score at half was 24-21, in favor of Center.
The second half started off with Center going for two quick touchdowns. Keo Horace broke for 51 yards and Hanson threw 28 yards to Smith. Lopez kicked both extra points.
The Bears charged back with Gage Wehrmann running in a three yard touchdown. Horace took one 54 yards for his second touchdown. Lopez finished off the third quarter with the extra point for a 45-27 lead.
The two squads exchanged touchdowns in the final quarter. Brownsboro’s Cole Williams scored a 13 yard touchdown run and added the two point conversion. Marcos Molina carried it in for a touchdown from the 10 yard line. Molina also caught an 11 yard touchdown pass from Wehrmann. Vicente kicked one extra point.
Horace responded with 32 and 55 yard touchdown runs. Lopez added the extra points. The final score was 59-48.
The Bears drop to 1-5 and will start district play at the Canton Eagles on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
