KAUFMAN — The Brownsboro varsity basketball teams continued playoff action on Monday night, with the Bears taking on Caddo Mills at Kaufman High School in their playoff opener while the Bearettes were up the road at Crandall High School to play the Sunnyvale Lady Raiders in the regional quarterfinals.
The Bears built an 11-point lead in the first half and while they held the lead for most of the game, Caddo Mills chipped away as it went on and rallied back to win with two free throws in the final seconds and eliminate the Bears with a 48-46 defeat.
The Bearettes trailed by eight to the Lady Raiders after the opening period, but they rallied ahead and held them off late to knock out a Sunnyvale squad that only lost two games this year in a 55-49 regional quarterfinal win.
BEARS
Brownsboro opened with the 8-2 lead, including two three-pointers by Malik English and Jarrod Hastings. Jason Thomason got Caddo Mills on the board, 8-5, with his three.
Hastings and Gage Wehrmann built the lead to 11-5 with two minutes in the first quarter. Landon Hamilton cut it to 11-7 with 1:30, but Colby Wood sank a three-pointer with 40 seconds and the score was 14-7 after the first quarter.
The Bears opened the second quarter with an 8-4 run and led 22-11 with 5:10 until halftime for their largest lead. However, the Foxes answered in a big way and closed the first half with a 13-4 run and trailed by two points, 26-24, at the break. The run was capped off by Hamilton’s three-pointer at the buzzer.
Hastings’ three-pointer and Tylor Johnson’s basket opened the second half as the Bears led 31-24.
Tyler Townley’s and-1 plus free throw and and Gavyn Beane’s basket trimmed it to 31-29.
Johnson had a brief 5-2 stretch and Brownsboro led 36-31.
With 58 seconds in the third quarter, Wood made it 38-31 with his basket, but the Foxes trailed 38-33 going into the fourth with a field goal by Townley.
Townley got going to start the fourth quarter with his own 8-4 run, including back-to-back three-pointers, and Caddo Mills cut the lead to one at 42-41 with 5:10 left to play.
Johnson and Aidan Hardin had field goals around one by Jake Tuney as the Bears led 46-43 with 1:33. However, Caddo Mills tied it at 46-46 with an and-1 plus free throw by Townley with 1:16.
After two timeouts with 19.7 seconds left, it looked like the game was going to overtime at the buzzer, but Wood fouled Townley with 1.5 seconds left and he would go to the line with a chance to win. He sank both free throws for the 48-46 lead. With one second left, Brownsboro inbounded it and attempted a long three, but it missed and Caddo Mills won the bi-district title, wrapping up the Bears’ season.
BEARETTES
Sunnyvale ran out to the 15-7 lead after the first quarter. The Bearettes responded with a 16-9 edge in the second and they trailed by one, 24-23, at halftime.
Brownsboro jumped ahead 37-32 after the third quarter. The fourth quarter was evenly contested, and with an 18-17 edge in the fourth quarter, the Bearettes shocked Sunnyvale by the score of 55-49 to win the regional quarterfinal championship.
The Bears (17-16; 6-5) close their season as bi-district finalists. The Bearettes (32-6) take on Melissa Friday at 8 p.m. in the regional semis at Texas A&M Commerce’s University Fieldhouse.
