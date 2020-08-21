Brownsboro and Silsbee finally get to play some football in Nacogdoches.
There were two parts to the scrimmage. The first part was a controlled group of plays. The second part was playing one half, in game like situations, with coaches on the sidelines.
In the 40-play controlled part, the Bears scored once on a 35 yard run by Shayden Jennings. The Tigers scored twice on a short run and a 65 yard pass play.
The second part of the controlled phase had 32 plays. The Bears moved the ball, but couldn’t get it in the end zone. Silsbee scored once on a short run.
Both teams defenses had their moments and made some outstanding hits. Both teams seemed to be fired up that they just got to suit up and play during these pandemic times.
During the game like half, the Bears scored on a determined 12 yard run by Dallas Tate but the # 8 rated Tigers scored two touchdowns and a field goal. The final score for the half was 17-7. Jorge Vicente converted both his extra point kicks for the night.
“Offensively, Ja’Tavien Sessions and Kyle Nichols ran extremely hard. Defensively, Jack Epperson had a good night,” Bear Head Coach Greg Pearson said. We have a ways to go but I was proud of the way we hung in there after things didn’t start out real good. Now we can turn our attention to the old Hornets.”
Brownsboro travels to Athens Friday for the annual Highway 31 championship. The Tigers host Vidor on that same Friday.
