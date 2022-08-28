On the first night of Texas High School football, and the Highway 31 trophy up for grabs, Athens won a barn-burner 34-27.
Brownsboro Head Coach Lance Connot said,”We came back and took it to them after such a slow start. I feel like we’re in the process of turning the corner and believing in what we’re doing. Playing a good team like Athens helps us point out weaknesses and improve. We are gonna win!”
The first quarter started off with the Bears recovering the ball on an onside kick. After a Brownsboro first down, the Hornets defense stiffened up and forced a punt.
Ty Arroyo hit Jamauri Manning on a screen pass for 40 yards. The Bears, led by Levi Oliver and Carson Montgomery stopped the Hornets for negative yardage , until Manning broke off another long run just short of the goal line. Arroyo scored from the one yard line, and Nico Castaneda kicked the extra point. Athens led 7-0 with 2:36 left in the first quarter.
The Bears moved the ball threw the air with Jaxyn Rogers, but couldn’t sustain a drive.
The second quarter started with Arroyo sprinting 19 yards for the Hornets second score. Castaneda added the pat, and Athens led 14-0.
After stopping Brownsboro on a fourth down, the Hornets took seven plays to score again at the 5:36 mark. Zay Hull ran in the touchdown from four yards out and Castaneda’s third extra point made the score 21-0.
The second quarter had more flags than facebook’s emojis. Both teams struggled with keeping momentum. The Bears finally showed life on passes from Rogers to Dylan Downey. The final pass covering 23 yards and a touchdown. The halftime score was 21-6, in favor of Athens.
Outstanding players for the Hornets defensively were Manning and Jorien Ray. The Bears had Jackson Epperson and Payton Stephenson spearheading the defense. Epperson got a knee hurt midway of the second quarter, and did not return.
In the second half, the Bears came storming out passing. Roger’s hit Downey, Vincent Chancellor, and eventually Stephenson for the touchdown. Rogers passed the ball to Gekyle Baker for the two point conversion, and friends, the ballgame was again up for grabs.
With the score now 21-14, the Hornets took only a minute to score from the 49 yard line. Ray ran in the score and Castaneda kicked the extra point, for a 28-14 Athens lead.
Brownsboro drove the length of the field only to have penalties thwart the drive. The Hornets continued running the ball, led by quarterback Arroyo. However, Brownsboro bowed their neck and forced a punt.
The Bears drove down the field again. Passing and running to day light served them well. Roger’s favorite target from last year, Baker, made the Hornets pay one more time. Baker caught a long touchdown pass, and after Chris Sosa made the pat, the Hornets lead was down to 28-21.
The third quarter seemed to last forever. The Hornet’s Arroyo ran for seven yards, and Athens had another touchdown. The extra point was blocked, but with :30 seconds to go in the quarter, Athens lead was up to 34-21. The quarter was finally over.
Brownsboro drove all the way to Athens 20 yard line, but Athens Des Garrett made an outstanding interception in the end zone. This could have gotten Brownsboro within six points.
Athens turned the game over to Arroyo to run out the clock. A first down or two were made. The Bears held rock solid, and took over with less than seven minutes to go in regulation. With under five minutes to play, Roger’s hit Baker again for 19 yards and a touchdown. The pat was blocked, so Athens led 34-27.
The Brownsboro Bears stopped the Hornets, and had one more chance, with 2:29 remaining in regulation. After multiple completions, the Bears were stopped on a 4th and 1 situation. The Hornets took two knee downs and that was the ballgame. Great effort by both teams.
The Thursday night sub-varsity games were split. The Hornets won the 9th game 30-18. While in the nightcap, the Bears won 30-28. The won the varsity game, the Highway 31 Shootout, .
Next week, the Hornets go to Waxahachie Life. The Bears host the Eagles of Fairfield.
