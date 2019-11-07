After finishing the season at 23-16 and 5-5 in district, it was off to the playoffs for the Brownsboro Bearettes’ volleyball team.
In the bi-district game, they squared off with the No. 1 team in the Farmersville Lady Farmers.
The Lady Farmers showed why they are the top team as they had two terrific setters and plenty of 6’0” frontline hitters and blockers as they went on to defeat Brownsboro in three sets, 25-14, 25-13 and 25-17, wrapping up the Bearettes’ season. Brownsboro showed a vailant effort against a talented Farmersville team.
Leading Brownsboro was seniors Christen Downey (three kills and four aces), Tori Thomison (three kills and 17 digs), Natalie Gibbons (12 assists) and Alexis Rumbo (26 digs).
Sophomore Allie Cooper had seven kills and junior Madilynn Essary had five assists.
The Bearettes finish with a 23-17 overall record.
