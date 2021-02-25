SPRING HILL – After multiple weather delays, Brownsboro and Liberty-Eylau played 32 hard fought minutes.
The Bearettes came away with a 84-47 dominating victory.
Head Bearettes Coach Jeremy Durham said, “we were nervous going into this game after missing a week of playing ball. We are extremely proud to have won tonight. Especially with such an unselfish style of play.”
The first half was fast and furious. The Leopards Briana Block was a one woman wrecking crew with 19 points and tremendous leadership. However, the Bearettes had strong play from about nine players who gave the Bearettes a 44-31 halftime lead.
Mekhayia Moore was in double figures with 14 points. Paris Miller was all over the floor with five steals and five rebounds. Also Allie Cooper with a bundle of assists and blocks.
In the second half Moore, Miller, Cooper, and Kentoya Woods scorched the Lady Leopards to the tune of a 68-36 lead going into the fourth quarter. They held Block to four points, and the rout was on.
Coach Durham sat some of his starters the entire fourth quarter, and none played very much. That’s what a team does that plays as a team and has ten girls that get after it.
The leading players for the state ranked Brownsboro squad were Moore with 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Miller with 24 points, six steals, seven boards and two assists. Cooper only had two points, but boy did she show up big while directing the Bearette attack. She had seven assists, four rebounds and three blocks.
Other Bearettes contributing were Woods and Rebecca Rumbo with 11 points apiece. Others scoring were Alexa Soong four, Khyra Garrett four, Bayli Hooker three and Khyla Garrett with one point. Shakayla Warren had a great night defensively and made two three pointers. Miller also had two three pointers and Woods one.
The leading players for L-E were Block and Kayla Crabtree. They ended their season, but have the makings for a good club next year.
The Bearettes (25-1) will play Sunnyvale at Corsicana High School Thursday at 6 p.m. in the regional quarterfinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.