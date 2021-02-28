FORNEY – When you get four deep in the playoffs, each team can play some basketball.
Saturday night, the battle was on between the Bearettes and the Lady Vikings. In the end, the Lady Vikings pulled out a 56-55 victory.
“What a game, and how about all those athletes on the floor, stated Bearettes Coach Jeremy Durham. “I’m so proud of my young ladies. The last few minutes we had our chances, but it wasn’t meant to be.”
The first half was fast and furious. The Lady Vikings led at the end of the first quarter behind 10 points from Tamia Flores.
The Bearettes had nine turnovers but Kentoya Woods and Mekhayia Moore kept Brownsboro close with six and four points respectively. Plenty of speed shown in that quarter.
The second quarter had the Bearettes adjusting to the quickness of Pinkston. With Paris Miller in foul trouble the Garrett twins were called on for extensive playing time. Moore and Miller both had three fouls in the first half.
The score at halftime was Lady Vikings 27 and the Bearettes 24. Flores was a one woman wrecking crew with over 50 percent of their production with 14 points.
Brownsboro’s Woods and Cooper led the charge with10 points and six assists for Cooper. The key in the first half were Pinkston drawing four charges and causing 14 turnovers.
The third quarter had Miller and Moore back in the game and they dominated. Miller hit two big three pointers and Moore did it all. The Flores sister’s kept Pinkston in the game scoring all 14 points.
The fourth quarter was all out hustle from both teams. Ten lead changes in the final quarter kept both sides of the gym really going. Outstanding effort by both teams. The final score 56-55 in favor of Pinkston.
Pinkston had great games from Tamia and Victoria Flores. They scored 26 and 22 respectively.
Brownsboro’s Woods finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Miller scored 17 points in limited action. Moore finished with 13 and Bayli Hooker had five points.
Cooper didn’t score but led the Bearettes with seven assists and two blocks. Shakayla Warren didn’t score a point, but was all over the floor rebounding, stealing, and dealing.
The Bearettes (26-2) ended an outstanding season. Pinkston (26-5)will play Gilmer for the regional championship.
