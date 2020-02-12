The Brownsboro Bearettes and Bears traveled to Mabank on Tuesday for district action.
The Bearettes took care of business against the Lady Panthers in their regular season finale, 42-15, while the Bears dropped their matchup to the Panthers, 50-39.
The Bearettes (29-6; 9-1) begin their playoff journey Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Forney High School, taking on the Community Braves. The Bears (16-13; 5-4) play at Van on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
