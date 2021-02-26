CORSICANA – The No. 7-ranked Brownsboro Bearettes and the No. 4-ranked Sunnyvale Lady Raiders played hard, hard, hard. The final outcome was well deserved 68-60 victory by the Bearettes.
“Two classy teams got after it tonight, said Coach Jeremy Durham of the Bearettes. With both teams having lost only one game apiece, we feel very fortunate to win and advance in the playoffs. “
The first half definitely had two different quarters. Due to an aggressive defense of Sunnyvale, the Lady Raiders led 14-12 at the end of the first. Seven turnovers and three charges hurt the Bearettes, but the second quarter changed dramatically.
Led by Kentoya Woods 14 points and 11 from Paris Miller, Brownsboro went ahead 37-21. Mekhayia Moore and Allie Cooper were dishing out assists left and right. Moore, Miller, and Woods were cleaning the boards
Michah Russell and Brinkley Andrew’s keyed the Lady Raiders attack going into halftime with 12 and nine points respectively.
The second half started off with Sunnyvale scoring the first 15 points to tighten the game up considerably. Bearette turnovers, which were eight contributed the Sunnyvale narrowing the Brownsboro lead to 46-45. Both clubs hustled big time the second half.
The game came down to the final two minutes. Cooper hit a big three and free throws sealed the 68-60 victory.
Leaders for the Lady Raiders were Russell with 26 points including two three pointers. Andrews had 23 points and two three pointers. Takoya Stallings was a beast underneath with 18 boards and a real presence offensive rebounding and blocking out.
The Bearettes were lead by Woods - 24 points and eight rebounds. Miller, Moore, and Cooper all had huge free throws to seal the victory. Moore only scored eight points, but had four assists, six steals and four boards with great leadership to boot. Cooper made seven points count big time to go along with five assists. Miller ended up with 16 points, but her seven boards, five steals and two blocks were huge. Woods, Cooper, Miller, and Khyra Garrett all had one three pointer.
The Lady Raiders finish with a 25-2 record. The Bearettes (26-1) will Dallas Pinkston, probably Saturday.
