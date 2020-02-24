The Brownsboro Bearettes traveled east to Longview on Friday night for their area matchup against the Texarkana Liberty-Eylau Lady Leopards at Spring Hill High School.
Brownsboro led 17-11 after the first quarter. With an 11-8 edge in the second, the Bearettes led 28-19 at the break.
The Bearettes jumped built the lead to 45-32 after the third and kept their distance in the fourth quarter en route to the 62-46 area championship win.
The Bearettes (31-6) will take on the Sunnyvale Lady Raiders in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Crandall High School.
