The Athens Lady Hornets and Hornets both hosted Brownsboro on Tuesday night for some 14-4A district action.
The Lady Hornets trailed by five at halftime, but the Bearettes’ offense pulled away in the second half for the 56-34 win and the Hornets fended off the Bears late for the thrilling 55-52 win to snap their nine-game losing streak.
LADY HORNETS
When Athens opened with the 5-2 lead, Kentoya Woods had her own 8-2 run, along with six free throws, as Brownsboro led 10-7.
Mimi McCollister’s basket cut it to 10-9, but Alexa Soong made it 12-9 after the first quarter.
With Brownsboro leading 14-9, Bre’nya Barker and McCollister trimmed it to 14-12. The Bearettes dropped five straight and led 19-12 with five minutes until halftime.
After exchanging posessions for a minute and a half, Brownsboro led 27-20.
Corian Hudson’s basket, Janessa Kiser’s free throw and Karlie Cook’s three-pointer pulled Athens within one at 27-26. Paris Miller and Rebecca Rumbo dropped two points each and the Bearettes led 31-26 at the break.
Brownsboro opened the second half with an 8-0 run, along with four points by Moore, and led 39-26.
With Kiser’s trio of free throws and one by Kyra Dawson, the Lady Hornets trailed 39-30.
After a Brownsboro basket, Barker made it 41-32 after the third quarter.
However, the Bearettes played their best quarter of the game in the fourth, dropping 15 points and holding Athens to just two points as they picked up the road win, 56-34, sending Athens to a two-game skid after starting 2-0 in district.
HORNETS
Athens led 5-4 to start. The teams exchanged baskets and leads until it was tied at 13-13 with 1:06 in the first quarter.
With 50 seconds, Jarrod Hastings dropped a three-pointer for the 16-13 Bear lead before Godwin’s basket with 32 seconds trimmed it to 16-15 after the opening period.
With the game knotted at 20-20, the Hornets went on a 9-3 run, along with six points by Rowdy Godwin, and they led 29-23 with 3:21 until halftime.
Tylor Johnson made it 29-27 with back-to-back baskets. Connor Woodard banked a three-pointer with 45 seconds for the 32-27 lead, but Johnson dropped another basket and two free throws as Brownsboro trailed 32-31 at the break.
Godwin had 15 points in the first half. It is the second straight first half of double digits for him as he had ten at Van on Friday.
Grant Wood’s three-pointer made it 35-31. Johnson and Gage Wehrmann tied it at 35-35.
With the game tied at 39-39, Godwin’s free throw and Landry Nelson’s basket gave the Hornets the 42-39 lead after the third quarter.
The Hornets opened the fourth with an 8-2 run and led 50-41.
With Wehrmann’s three-pointer and Malik English’s field goal, Brownsboro cut the lead to 50-46 and began their last push.
Derek Killingsworth made it 52-46, but Hastings drained back-to-back three-pointers to tie it at 52-52 with 51 seconds.
With 29 seconds, Killingsworth made a free throw while Godwin drained a pair with 19 seconds as Athens led 55-52.
With under five seconds to go, the Bears shot a potential game-tying three, but it missed as Athens held off Brownsboro for the 55-52 home win, snapping their nine-game skid and picking their first district win.
The Lady Hornets (16-9; 2-2) and Hornets (5-16; 1-1) go to Canton on Friday to play the Eagles at 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.
The Bearettes (23-6; 3-1) and Bears (13-10; 2-1) will host Mabank on Friday at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
