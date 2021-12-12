The Trinity Valley Community College basketball teams headed into the holiday break with a lot of momentum.
In the final doubleheader of the fall semester, the No. 7-ranked Lady Cardinals beat Jacksonville 92-53, while the Cardinals defeated Victoria College 91-66 in the nightcap.
LADY CARDINALS
TVCC 92, Jacksonville 53
The Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 29-10 lead after the first quarter scoring the first nine points of the game.
In the second quarter, TVCC kept the hot shooting going outscoring them 31-13 for a 54-23 lead at the break. Niyah Page and Kaila Kelley scored 17 and 13 points respectively in the first 20 minutes of play.
In the second half, the Lady Cardinals continued the strong play outscoring Jacksonville 38-30 to cruise to the victory.
The Lady Cardinals had five of the eight players scored in double figures. They were led by 21 points from Kelley, 19 points from Page and 15 points from Briana Peguero. Jasmine Worthy had 14 points off of the bench, while Alexis Brown had 12 points. Abby Cater had six points and Ahsha Spencer had three points.
Jacksonville was led by Emily Bunger with 17 points. McKinzee Jefferson had 15 points, Kemara Hyson had 12 points, Monica Horne had four points, J’Kayla Davis had three points and Kache McGruder had two points.
No. 7-ranked TVCC is now 11-1 overall and 2-0 in Region XIV conference play. They are scheduled to return to action Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Kilgore College at 5:30 p.m.
Jacksonville drops to 3-5 overall and 0-2 in Region XIV conference play.
Jacksonville (53) — Monica Horne 4, McKinzee Jefferson 15, Emily Bunger 17, Kemara Hyson 12, Kache McGruder 2, J’Kayla Davis 3.
TVCC (92) — Alexis Brown 12, Amyah Moore Allen 4, Niyah Page 19, Kaila Kelley 21, Briana Peguero 15, Jasmine Worthy 14, Abby Cater 6, Ahsha Spencer 3.
CARDINALS
TVCC 91, Victoria 66
In the nightcap, the Cardinals jumped out to a 24-0 lead before Victoria scored its first basket with 11:24 on a rebound basket by Ezra McKee.
The Cardinals had a big time dunk from Jesse Okeke off an assist from Brownsboro’s Tylor Johnson for a 12-0 lead early in the contest.
The Cardinals had two players in double figures as Quevian Adger led the way with 18 points to go along with four rebounds and one steal. Ethan Austin had 17 points to go with two rebounds and one assists off of the bench.
Jakevion Buckley had nine points, nine assists, two rebounds and four steals, while Dyri Empy had nine points, two rebounds and one assists off of the bench.
Johnson and Okeke finished with eight points each, Issakha Niang had seven points, Roberts Kuze had five, Najee Jones had four and Dishon Daniels had three points. Jalen Butler rounded out the scoring with two points.
Victoria was led by Ky Blodget with a game-high 23 points. Ezra McKee had 16, Chandler Collins-Johnson had 13, Christopher Blair and Kenyatis Turner had six each and Larryon Forde had two points.
The Cardinals are 7-5 overall and 2-1 in Region XIV conference play. Victoria College is 0-10 overall and 0-4 in Region XIV conference play.
Victoria (66) — Ezra McKee 16, Chandler Collins-Jones 13, Ky Blodget 23, Christopher Blair 6, Larryon Forde 2, Kenyatis Turner 6.
TVCC (91) — Jakevion Buckley 9, Tylor Johnson 8, Jesse Okeke 8, Jalen Butler 2, Quevian Adger 18, Roberts Kuze 5, Ethan Austin 17, Najee Jones 4, Dyri Empy 9, Issakha Niang 7, Dishon Daniels 3.
