Gut wrenching.
The final game of the Budke/Serna Thanksgiving Classic saw the No. 5 ranked Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cardinals drop an 83-82 triple overtime contest to the Ranger College Lady Rangers Saturday.
With the loss, coach Precious Ivy’s squad is now 8-1 overall, while Ranger improved to 4-7.
The Lady Cardinals return to action Wednesday on the road at Grayson College. Tipoff for the game is set for 5:30 p.m. in Denison.
Following that game, they begin Region XIV conference play on the road at Bossier Parish Community College Wednesday, Dec. 8. The next home game is Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. against Jacksonville College.
The game-winning points came with 1:31 remaining as Cyarah Kensmil hit two free throws for an 83-78 lead.
Even with a jumper by Mimi McCollister and a rebound bucket by McCollisterwith 0.6 seconds left, the Lady Rangers pulled off the upset.
TVCC started out fast as they jumped out to a 9-0 lead behind the play of Niyah Page, Alexis Brown, Kaila Kelley and Briana Peguero.
Ranger then went on a 20-11 run the remainder of the quarter to tie it at 20 heading into the second. The game tying basket came from Lindsey Claude off an assist from Kensmil.
In the second quarter, the Lady Rangers went on an 18-11 run to take a 38-31 lead into the intermission. The Lady Cardinals had a hard time dealing with the rebounding effort of Lady Rangers sophomore Wilashia Burleson, who finished with a game-high 26 points.
In the second half, TVCC held a 49-48 lead after the third quarter as Peguero found Kelley for the bucket. Kelley finished with a team-high 23 points.
In the final quarter, TVCC came back from a 62-56 deficit in the final 1:35 with two free throws by Morgan Hill, a rebound basket by Kelley and a rebound basket by Page. Page came up just short on the free throw with five seconds remaining to send the game to overtime. She finished with 17 points for the Lady Cardinals.
In the first overtime frame, the biggest lead for the Lady Cardinals was only four points as Brown nailed two free throws with 2:46 remaining. Brown finished with 11 points in the loss.
In the second overtime, Ranger tied the game at 75 with 30 seconds remaining on as Burleson nailed two free throws.
Peguero finished with 15 points for the Lady Cardinals, while Hill had nine and McCollister had six. Ahsha Spencer and Jasmine Worthy finished with one point each.
RANGER 83, TVCC 82 3OT
RANGER 20 18 10 14 6 7 8 — 83
TVCC 20 11 18 13 6 7 7 — 82
RANGER (83) — Lindsey Claude 9, Emily Vidal 13, Cyarah Kensmil 21, Robbie Johnson 2, Jayla Hall 3, Wilashia Burleson 26, Reaghan Ridge 9.
TVCC (82) — Alexis Brown 11, Mimi McCollister 6, Ahsha Spencer 1, Morgan Hill 9, Niyah Page 17, Jasmine Worthy 1, Kaila Kelley 23, Briana Peguero 15.
