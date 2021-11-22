A Valley classic week is on tap.
The Cardinals and Lady Cardinals are hosting classic action at Cardinal Gym this week.
First up are the men Tuesday and Wednesday. Three teams are joining the Cardinals (3-4).
Tuesday’s slate of games has Paris and Clarendon playing at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Cardinals and Strength ‘N Motion at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Paris plays Strength ‘N Motion at 5:30 p.m. The Cardinals take on Clarendon at 7:30 p.m.
Friday and Saturday is the six-team Budke/Serna Thanksgiving Classic.
Action begins at noon Friday with Bossier Parish taking on Ranger. Paris plays Columbia at 2 p.m. and the Lady Cardinals (7-0) take on Hill at 4 p.m.
Saturday, Bossier Parish goes against Columbia at noon, Paris plays Hill at 2 p.m. and the Lady Cardinals battle Ranger at 4 p.m.
