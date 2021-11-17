KEMP — The Kemp Yellowjackets defeated the Cross Roads Bobcats 71-18 in the season opener Tuesday.
The Yellowjackets were led by Blake Peyton with 14 points. Deacon Thompson, Halen Cromer, Juan Galindo and Jared Minzenmayer each had nine points, while Jose Morales added seven.
Laramie Greathouse had six while Hayden Stevenson and Jaden Gonzalez rounded out the scoring with four points each.
Cross Roads was led by C. Robertson with five points.
Kemp returns to action Friday at Lone Oak. The junior varsity is at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.