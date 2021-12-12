KEMP — The Kemp Yellowjackets finished in second place at the Frost tournament this weekend.
The Yellowjackets went 3-2 losing twice to the Rapoport (Meyers) High School. Those losses were 60-42 and 61-52.
Kemp (9-6) returns to action Tuesday on the road at Kerens. Game time is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
In a 98-47 win over Frost, the Yellowjackets were led by Halen Cromer with 21 points. Deacon Thompson had 20, Blake Peyton had 17, Jayden Gonzalez had 13, Jose Morales had 12, Clayton Brown had five and Lamarie Greathouse had four. Jarod Minzenmayer had two points.
In the 60-42 loss to Rapoport, Juan Galindo led the way with 16 points. Peyton had eight, Morales and Cromer had six, Brown had four and Gonzalez had two points.
In a 57-40 win over Wortham, Cromer led the way with 23 points. Galindo had 16, Gonzalez and Morales had six while Hayden Stevenson, Minzenmayer and Brown had two points each.
In a 49-48 win over Bosqueville, Cromer had 24 points and Galindo had 14. Brown had seven while Greathouse and Gonzalez had two points each.
In the 61-52 loss to Rapoport, Cromer had 19 points. Peyton had eight, Stevenson and Galindo had six, Gonzalez, Minzenmayer and Grethouse had three points each and Morales had two points.
