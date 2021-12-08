EUSTACE — The Eustace Bulldogs handed the Athens Hornets a 58-47 loss Tuesday at E.L. Kirk Gymnasium.
Eustace coach Robert Payne’s team fought from a 17-13 first quarter deficit to take a 31-20 lead behind an 18-3 second quarter.
Athens returns to action Thursday-Saturday in the Fairfield tournament. They will return home Dec. 14 against the Edgewood Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs also play in the Fairfield tournament this weekend. They will return home Tuesday, Dec. 14 against the Cayuga Wildcats.
In the win over Athens, the Bulldogs tied the game at 17 with 6:23 remaining in the first half as Cameron Winkles had a rebound basket.
Athens would regain the lead as Jermarius Moore found Jaden Crane for the fast break layup with four minutes remaining. Crane led the way for the Hornets with 21 points.
Following that basket, the Bulldogs went on a 14-1 run the remainder of the half behind strong play from Mark Patek, Cooper Reeve and Christian Case.
Reeve finished with a team-high 17 points, while Patek had 15 and Case had six points for the Bulldogs.
In the third quarter, Eustace was able to extend the lead to 48-33 at the end of the quarter outscoring Athens, 17-13. The final basket for the Hornets came with 2:19 remaining on a 3-pointer by Crane off the assist from Jorien Ray.
Seth Red added nine points for the Hornets, while Jermarius Moore had two and Jaxson Stiles had one point.
Eustace had eight points from Nico Payne, Kasen Carter with five, Winkles with four and Kayleb Angel with three.
Eustace 58, Athens 47
Athens 17 3 13 14 — 47
Eustace 13 18 17 10 — 58
Athens (47) — Jermarius Moore 2, Jaden Crane 21, Jorien Ray 14, Jaxson Stiles 1, Seth Red 9.
Eustace (58) — Cameron Winkles 4, Nico Payne 8, Mark Patek 15, Christian Case 6, Kasen Carter 5, Cooper Reeve 17, Kayleb Angel 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.