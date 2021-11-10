It was a no-sweat Tuesday night for the Cardinal and Lady Cardinal basketball teams.
The Cardinals jumped out to an 11-0 lead and then jumped all over Texas Elite for a 111-61 win at Cardinal Gym.
The eighth-ranked Lady Cardinals were on the road against Cedar Valley College in Dallas, using a 36-4 scoring advantage in the second quarter to fuel a 120-42 win.
Both teams stayed unbeaten at 2-0.
MEN’S GAME
The Cardinals poured in 16 three-pointers in the rout, led by Dishon Daniels and MJ Leslie with five each. Daniels led the Cardinal scoring with 22 points. Leslie finished with 16.
Other double-digit scorers were Antonio Hull with 15, Quevian Adger 14 and Najee Jones 13.
All 13 Cardinals participating in the game scored.
The Cardinals led 43-25 at the half.
The Cardinals are scheduled to participate in the East/West Challenge at Collin County College this weekend. Friday, they play Howard at 2 p.m. Saturday, they play Western Texas at 6 p.m.
The Cardinals’ next home game is Tuesday, Nov. 23 vs. Strength N Motion at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S GAME
Eight players scored in double figures for the Lady Cardinals.
Briana Peguero led the scoring onslaught with 21 points.
Other double-digit scorers were: MiMi McCollister 19, Amyah Moore Allen 19, Morgan Hill 15, Jasmine Worthy 12, Alexis Brown 11, Kaila Kelley 11 and Niyah Page 10.
McCollister, Allen and Kelley had two three-pointers each.
The Lady Cardinals led 59-15 at the half.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to participate in classic action at Grayson College this weekend. Friday, they take on No. 5 South Plains at 5 p.m. Saturday, they play Allen County at 1 p.m.
The Lady Cardinals’ next home game is scheduled Friday, Nov. 26 against Hill at 4 p.m.
