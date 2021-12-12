BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bears and Bearettes had a strong tournament during the Great East Texas Shootout this weekend.
The Brownsboro Bearettes won the girls bracket, while the Bears finished in third place.
The Bearettes are scheduled to return to action Tuesday at home against Tyler, while the Bears face Gary at home at 6:15 p.m.
BEARETTES
In the title game over Palestine, Brownsboro won 51-36 behind a game-high 32 points from Paris Miller.
Khyla Garrett had five, Rebecca Rumbo and Allie Cooper had four, Mekhayia Moore had three, Caylor Blackmon had two and Tori Hooker had one.
In pool play, Brownsboro defeated Bullard 40-28 behind 10 points from Miller. Moore had nine, Cooper had seven, Khyra Garrett had five, Rumbo had three, Khayla Garrett, Emma Fisher and Blackmon had two points.
In a 54-33 victory over Chapel Hill, Moore led the way with 20 points. Miller had 18, Hooker had eight and Fisher had four.
In a 54-32 victory over Texas High, the Bearettes were led by Khyra Garrett with 13 points. Miller and Hooker had nine points, Moore had eight, Khyla Garrett had seven, Rumbo and Barrentine had three points and Cooper had two points.
In the 56-21 victory over Henderson, Brownsboro was led by Miller with 17 points, Rumbo and Blackmon with seven, Moore with six, Hooker with five, Khyla Garrett with four, Khyla Garrett with three and Cooper with two.
BEARS
In the boys action, the Bears defeated Kilgore 53-31 in the third place game.
Brownsboro was led by Gekyle Baker with 11 points, Tanner Ballard with nine, Michael Fitzgerald with six, Lane Epperson and Jacob Hopson with five, Kyle Nichols with four, Aidan Hardin and Jordan Hooper with three while Roper Thorne and Ty Tillison had two points.
In their game against Royse City, the Bears lost 78-69 behind 14 points from Fitzgerald. English had 13, Hoover had 12, Hardin had nine, Baker had six, Hopson and Tillison had five, Epperson had three and Green had two.
In their game against Community, The Bears won 56-50 behind 14 points from English. Hooper had nine, Fitzgerald had eight, Hardin, Baker and Nichols had six, Hoover had four, Epperson had two and Green had one point.
