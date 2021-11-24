TRINIDAD — The Brownsboro Bears dominated the Trinidad Trojans Tuesday in non-district basketball action.
Brownsboro improved to 3-0 overall with an 82-44 victory to drop Trinidad to 2-3 under coach Bo Martin.
The Bears held a 39-29 lead at the half before outscoring Trinidad 43-15 in the second half.
Brownsboro was led by Gekyle Baker with 21 points. He nailed one three-pointer in the victory.
Jacob Hopson finished with 13 points, while Jordan Hoover had 12 and Malik English had 11 points to round out the double figure scorers.
Trinidad was led by Julius Stevenson with 19 points as he nailed a game-high five three-pointers.
Brownsboro returns to action Tuesday on the road at Buffalo in a 6:15 p.m. tipoff.
Brownsboro 82, Trinidad 44
Brownsboro 19 20 22 21 — 82
Trinidad 15 14 8 7 — 44
Brownsboro — Gekyle Baker 21, Jacob Hopson 13, Jordan Hoover 12, Malik English 11, Aiden Green 7, Tanner Ballard 6, Ty Tillison 4, Roper Thorne 4, Aidan Hardin 2, Kyle Nichols 2.
3's for Brownsboro — Jacob Hopson – 3, Gekyle Baker - 1, Malik English – 1, Jordan Hoover – 1, Aiden Green – 1.
Trinidad — Julius Stevenson 19, Grant 9, Shofner 7, KW Womack 5, KA Womack 2, Clark 2.
3's for Trinidad — Stevenson – 5, Grant – 3.
Records — Brownsboro 3-0, Trinidad 2-3.
Next Game — Brownsboro at Buffalo Tuesday Nov. 30 at 6:15 p.m.
Kemp beats Rio Vista
KEMP — The Kemp Yellowjackets improved to 2-1 with a 64-28 victory over Rio Vista in non-district action.
Leading the way for the Yellowjackets was Juan Galindo with 14 points and Deacon Thompson and Halen Cromer with 10 points each.
Jaden Gonzalez and Jose Morales had seven points each, while Blake Peyton had six. Hayden Stevenson had four and Clayton Brown and Jared Minzenmayer finished with three points each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.