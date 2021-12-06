GRAND SALINE — The Brownsboro Bears dropped the Grand Saline Tournament championship to the Grand Saline Indians 51-44 Saturday.
In the loss, Grand Saline held a 29-20 lead at the half and was outscored 24-22 by the Bears in the second half.
Brownsboro (8-1) was led by Jacob Hopson and Lane Epperson with eight points each. Malik English and Aiden Green added seven each, while Tanner Ballard had five points.
Aiden Hardin added four, Michael Fitzgerald had three and Jordan Hoover added two points.
Grand Saline (8-1) was led by JT Rucker with 20 points. Noah Landry had eight, Justin Griffith had seven, Payton Butterfield had six, Luke Griffith had four, Landon Parker and Luke Metcalf finished with three points each.
Brownsboro returns to action Tuesday at home against Grace Community. The varsity is scheduled to tipoff at 7:30 p.m.
Grand Saline 51, Brownsboro 44
Brownsboro 7 13 12 12 — 44
Grand Saline 19 10 10 12 — 51
Brownsboro (44) — Jacob Hopson 8, Lane Epperson 8, Malik English 7, Aiden Green 7, Tanner Ballard, 5, Aidan Hardin 4, Michael Fitzgerald 3, Jordan Hoover 2.
3's for Brownsboro — Lane Epperson 2, Michael Fitzgerald 1, Aiden Green 1.
Grand Saline (51) — Rucker 20, Landry 8, Griffith 7, Butterfield 6, L. Griffith 4, Parker 3, Metcalf 3.
3's for Grand Saline — Landry 2, Parker 1.
Records - Brownsboro 8-1, Grand Saline 8-1.
Next Game — Brownsboro vs. Grace community, Tuesday night Dec. 7 at 7:30p.m. at Brownsboro High School.
KEMP BASKETBALL
The Kemp Yellowjackets are currently 6-3 overall after a third place finish in the Grand Saline tournament over the weekend.
Kemp beat Harmony 59-56 in the third place game as they came back from 17 down in the fourth quarter to take the lead with 33 seconds remaining.
They were led by Halen Cromer with 29 points and Blake Peyton with 10. Jayden Gonzalez had nine, Juan Galindo had five, Deacon Thompson had three, Hayden Stevenson had two and Clayton Brown had one.
In their remaining games of the tournament, Cromer led the way in a 62-28 loss to Brownsboro as they were led by Cromer with 14 points. Thompson had seven, Gonzalez had five and Peyton had two points.
In a 57-45 victory over Alba-Golden, they were led by Cromer with 21, Gonzalez with 14, Thompson with nine, Blake Peyton with six, Stevenson with three, Jarod Minzenmayer and Galindo with two points each.
In the 63-40 loss to Grand Saline, Gonzalez led the way with 13 points. Thompson had 10, Brown had eight, Payton had six, Galindo had two and Cromer finished with one point.
In a 57-34 win over Elysian Fields, they were led by Cromer with 23 points. Gonzalez had 10, Thompson had nine, Stevenson had five, Brown had four, Peyton had three and Jose Morales had two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.