BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bearettes held on to beat No. 14-ranked Edgewood 48-45 in the season opener Tuesday night.
Brownsboro is 1-0 overall and will return to action Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Winnsboro.
In the win over Edgewood, Brownsboro was led by Paris Miller with 18 points, while Mekhayia Moore had 13. Tori Hooker and Khayla Garrett added six points each, while Rebecca Rumbo had two and Allie Cooper had one point.
Edgewood was led by Kayley Nichelson and Clara Pool with 14 points each. Tristin Smith had 12, Ella Tyner and Paul Kassidy had three each and Blair McPherson had two points.
In junior varsity action, Brownsboro won 37-13 over Edgewood.
BROWNSBORO 11 12 13 12 — 48
EDGEWOOD 10 14 15 6 — 45
BROWNSBORO (48) — Allie Cooper 1, Rebecca Rumbo 2, Khayla Garrett 6, Tori Hooker 6, Mekhayia Moore 13, Paris Miller 18.
EDGEWOOD (45) — Blair McPherson 2, Ella Tyner 3, Paul Kassidy 3, Tristin Smith 12, Kayley Nichelson 14, Clara Pool 14.
NEXT GAME: Brownsboro at Winnsboro, Tuesday Nov. 16. Edgewood will host Liberty Eylau Friday.
