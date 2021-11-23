SUNNYVALE — The Brownsboro Bears improved to 2-0 overall with a 41-37 victory over Sunnyvale Monday.
In the win, Brownsboro was led by Malik English with 17 points and Aidan Hardin with 10. Gekyle Baker had eight, while Jacob Hopson, Jordan Hoover and Tanner Bullard added two points each.
Sunnyvale (0-1) was led by Jerick Dereith and Kearston Stallings with 10 points each.
Brownsboro 41, Sunnyvale 37
Brownsboro 10 6 12 13 — 41
Sunnyvale 9 9 8 11 — 37
Brownsboro — Malik English 17, Aidan Hardin 10, Gekyle Baker 8, Jacob Hopson 2, Jordan Hoover 2, Tanner Ballard 2.
3's for B'boro - Malik English – 1.
Sunnyvale — Jerick Dereith 10, Kearston Stallings 10, Ian Canning 4, Kabert Tezock 4, Landry Laird 3, Jack Sutterfield 3, Koy Odom 2, Allen Butler 1.
3's for Sunnyvale - Jerick Dereith - 2 Jack Sutterfield - 1 Landry Laird - 1 Kearston Stallings – 1.
Records — Brownsboro 2-0, Sunnyvale 0-1.
