EMERSON — The Athens Lady Hornets improved to 1-2 on the year with a 48-31 victory over Emerson Tuesday.
Athens returns to action Thursday-Saturday in the Macy Chevernet Tournament at UT-Tyler.
In the win over Emerson, Athens was led by Janessa Kiser with 20 points, five rebounds, one assist and three steals.
Madison Hair added 15 points, two rebounds and three steals, Tori Williams had eight points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals and Lolo Tatum had three points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Aaniya Minifee had two points, one rebound and one assist.
