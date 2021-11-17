WAXAHACHIE — The Athens Hornets dropped the season opener to the Waxahachie Life Mustangs 63-58 Tuesday.
In the loss, Athens was down by 15 entering the fourth quarter and cut it to two with two minutes remaining.
Coach Cliff Thompson said Life made free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
Athens was led in scoring by Eli Rincon with 18 and Jorien Ray with 12.
The Athens junior varsity lost 68-30, while the freshmen competed hard, fell behind by 10 in the first quarter and played even the rest of the way.
The freshmen were led in scoring by Dewayne Minifee with 20 and AJ White with 16.
