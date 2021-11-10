PALESTINE — The Athens Lady Hornets dropped a 41-21 season opening contest to the Palestine Ladycats Tuesday in Palestine.
Athens is scheduled to return to action Friday on the road in Rusk with the junior varsity starting at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:15 p.m.
The Lady Hornets were led by Tori Williams with eight points to go along with five rebounds, four steals and one block.
Janessa Kiser added six points, 13 rebounds and two blocks, Breanna Killingsworth had two points and four rebounds, Aaniya Minifee had two points and one rebound while Madison Hair, Lolo Tatum and Emily Mahmoud added one point each. Christina Wolverton had three rebounds and two assists for the Lady Hornets.
In junior varsity action, the Lady Hornets lost 35-23 to Palestine.
The first home game for the Lady Hornets is scheduled for Dec. 2 during the Athens Basketball Tournament.
