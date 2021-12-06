The final game for the Athens Lady Hornets saw them take a 49-44 loss against the Gladewater Lady Bears.
Athens will return to action Tuesday as they host the Douglass Lady Indians Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. at AHS Gymnasium.
On Saturday, the Lady Hornets trailed 16-6 after the first eight minutes of action as Lolo Tatum had a free throw, followed by a layup by NaTori Williams, a free throw by Janessa Kiser and a layup by Kiser for the first quarter scoring.
The turning point came in the second quarter as Athens outscored Gladewater 16-8 to cut the halftime deficit to 24–22 heading into the break.
The Lady Hornets had a heavy dose of Tatum, who scored 10 of those points with two 3-pointers. She finished with a team-high 15 points.
In the second half, Athens got to within 31-30 on a free-throw by Aaniya Minifee with 3:10 remaining in the third, but they could never get the lead the remainder of the game.
With 3:20 remaining in regulation, Athens tied the game at 44 on a fast break layup by Minifee, but they were held scoreless for the remainder of the game.
Kiser scored 12 points for the Lady Hornets, while Madison Hair and Minifee had seven points each. Williams finished out the scoring with three points.
Gladewater was led by JaKiyah Bell with 20 points. Kiyona Parker had 15 points, Kamryn Floyd had six, Kyla Lincoln had four, Calice Henderson had three and Alexis Boyd had one point.
In Friday action of the Athens Invitational Tournament, the Lady Hornets defeated the Texas City Rays 41-31 behind 16 points from Kiser.
Gladewater 49, Athens 44
Gladewater 16 8 15 10 — 49
Athens 6 16 11 11 — 44
Gladewater (49) — Alexis Boyd 1, Kyla Lincoln 4, Jakiyah Bell 20, Kamryn Floyd 6, Calice Henderson 3, Kiyona Parker 15.
Athens (44) — Aaniya Minifee 7, NaTori Williams 3, Lolo Tatum 15, Janessa Kiser 12, Madison Hair 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.