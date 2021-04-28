Out of Navarro County, Nyah Barron is the next 2021 signee of the Lady Cardinal volleyball program announced by second-year Trinity Valley Community College head coach Aleah Hayes.
The 5-8 middle/outside hitter starred at Dawson High School, where she earned All-Golden Circle honors from the Corsicana Daily Sun. Dawson finished third in district and qualified for the playoffs.
“I decided to attend TVCC because the campus and staff truly stood out to me,” Barron said. “The volleyball program, along with the campus, is amazing.
“I am looking forward to not only just playing, but to be given the opportunity to bond with girls who share similar values and goals as me athletically is amazing. I am very excited.”
“We are happy to add Nyah to our fall roster,” Hayes said. “She is a versatile attacker who will bring athleticism and competitiveness to our team.
“Nyah is dynamic and able to play in all positions at the net. I look forward to her growth as a player and know she will do a great job while at TVCC.”
