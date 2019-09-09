The Cross Roads Bobcats opened their second game of 2019 at home against the visiting Axtell Longhorns.
The Bobcats scored their first points of the season but it wasn’t enough as the Longhorns pulled off the 26-6 road win.
Cross Roads’ rushing attack ran for 131 yards, with Alex Marston leading the way with 86 yards on 21 attempts. Eli Wilson had 32 yards, Josh Perkins had 11 and Solomon Browns had two.
Tryce Betts led receivers with three catches for 30 yards.
The offense converted 10 first downs.
On defense, Hunter McDonald led with ten tackles and a caused fumble. Betts had a fumble recovery to go along with his five tackles.
On special teams, Brown had 67 kickoff returning yards with 55 on one of the returns.
The Bobcats drop to 0-2 and travel to the Hubbard Jaguars on Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
