Athens head coach Zac Harrell is stressing to his team the importance of getting better this week against Wills Point.
The Hornets return home for their final non-district test during Homecoming at Bruce Field Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“Our message all year has been this year more than any other, enjoy what you are doing,” Harrell said. “Don’t take it for granted because there are games being canceled every week. There is no guarantees so everyday make the best out of it. Be a better teammate and love your brothers and have fun playing this great game.”
The Hornets come in averaging 46.0 points per game on offense. The Athens defense is allowing 16.0 points per contest following last week’s 48-0 shutout of Fairfield.
“As we have talked about, it was a big win for our program to beat Fairfield,” Harrell said. “Athens hasn’t beaten them in a really long time so it was good for our kids confidence. We played really well on defense and controlled the game in the first half. That was a huge part of the game, and we had great starting field position.”
Athens ISD is planning tounveil a brand new video board and score board at Bruce Field. The homecoming festivities will be held at halftime with the crowning of the Homecoming Queen.
“For us, it is a normal game,” Harrell said. “We do a pretty good job of separating the homecoming stuff from what we do out here. We want to focus on another Friday night game. I hate it for the kids because they are missing some of that experience that goes along with the school that comes with homecoming.”
Wills Point (0-3) has been shutout in two of its first three games. The defense has allowed 45.3 points per game, while the offense has scored 3.3 points.
“Defensively, they are a 4-2 defense, which for us they haven’t played a spread offense,” Harrell said. “They have played three Wing-T offenses, so we really don’t know how they will defend us because we haven’t gotten a good look at it. There is some unknown but they are playing hard. It will be a big test for us to be a better football team and take care of business so we can role into district.”
The Tigers are young on defense with only three starters returning from last year’s 6-5 bi-district playoff team.
“We treat this like any other game,” Harrell said. “We are looking at being a better football team than we were the week before. Wills Point has a new coaching staff and they are trying to find a new identity.”
In two of their three games, Wills Point junior quarterback Holden Fletcher has went 4 of 30 for 73 yards with one interception. Seth Resnick has been the top receiver with two receptions for 56 yards.
“Their kids play hard and offensively they are a spread offense,” Harrell said. “Holden Fletcher does a good job of running the offense and is a good runner. Most of their success has been him running the football. They are 60-40 run and pass and they want to run the football. This will be a big test to stop the run so we have to stop the run.”
In his weekly keys to victory, Harrell said they have to stop having the false start penalties and clean up the PAT game.
“We want to be able to eliminate the self-inflicted wounds, we have to tackle better because in the last two weeks we have had 53 missed tackles,” Harrell said. “We keep challenging the offensive line to play better each week and last week we did. We also want to sure up the PAT game because we had four missed PAT’s so we can’t do that if we want to beat the teams that we need to beat. We need to also be efficient in the passing game.”
Harrell said with games being canceled weekly across the state, he is pleased with how his players are adjusting to the COVID-19 guidelines.
“We feel like it has been good,” Harrell said. “Our kids have done a pretty good job of trying to follow the guidelines that we have put in place. We have explained to them the importance of us doing these guidelines and me being over the top on this. I want to give these guys every opportunity to play, and it doesn’t matter what your personal opinion is. What matters is we get every chance we get to play and we are doing everything we can to get to play. I feel like I owe it to them to give them that.”
Notes: For more on the game, check out the full game story online Saturday and the Sideline Review in the Tuesday printed edition of the Athens Daily Review.
