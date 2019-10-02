Athens Lady Hornet volleyball was back in action on Friday and Tuesday as they opened up district play at Wills Point and at home against Mabank respectively.
The Tigers swept the three Hornet teams. JV White played tight but fell in three sets, 21-25, 25-18 and 23-25. JV Maroon fell in two sets, 15-25 and 11-25. Varsity dropped three sets, 13-25, 17-25 and 18-25.
Against the Panthers, JV White and Maroon both dropped a tight pair of sets, 21-25, 20-25 and 20-25, 24-26 respectively.
Varsity bounced back with a four-set victory, 15-25, 26-24, 25-21 and 26-24.
Lady Hornet volleyball resumes play at home this Friday against the Canton Eaglettes and Tuesday at Brownsboro.
