Athens Lady Hornet volleyball was back this past weekend as they hosted Rusk on Friday and a ten-team freshman tournament plus an eight-team JV tournament on Saturday.
The varsity team fell to the Lady Eagles in five sets while the JV teams lost in two sets apiece. Notable Lady Hornet players included Kaleigh Woods, Liz Roberts, Emma Gore and Phoenix Griffin.
JV Maroon played in the JV tournament and beat Buffalo and Madisonville while losing to Whitehouse. "We came up just short against Whitehouse, but fought hard to beat Buffalo and Madisonville," said coach Kayla Benton. "The girls are working hard to get better every day and to be prepared for district."
JV White played in the freshman tournament and beat Terrell in three sets and Buffalo in two while losing to Rusk in three and Grand Saline in three. Notable JV White players included Thyrie Vasquez, Phoenix Franklin, Dani Allen, Kaliegh Woods and Karissa Simmons.
On Tuesday night, JV White will play Oakwood while JV Maroon and varsity play Huntington.
