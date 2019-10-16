Athens Lady Hornet volleyball resumed their district action on Friday night on the road at Van and Tuesday night at home against Wills Point.
The varsity team went into Friday's game at 1-3 in district play, tied with Mabank and Wills Point for fourth place.
At Van, JV White played tough but lost in two sets, 17-25 and 22-25. Van handled JV Maroon in two sets, 7-25 and 4-25. The varsity team was overwhelmed in three sets by the Lady Vandals, 11-25, 10-25 and 9-25.
At home against Wills Point, JV White fell in two, 18-25 and 17-25, while JV Maroon won their first set, 25-20, but dropped the next two, 13-25 and a close one, 22-25. Varsity played hard but lost in three, 16-25, 21-25 and 22-25.
Against Wills Point notable players for JV White were Liz Roberts, Karessa Simmons and Aubrey Griffith.
The junior high players were recognized on Tuesday night before the varsity match.
Athens’ varsity team now sits at 1-5 in district play.
This Friday and Tuesday, the Lady Hornets hit the road for back-to-back games against Mabank and Canton respectively.
