Last Friday and on Tuesday, Athens Lady Hornet volleyball wrapped up the road portion of the schedule with matches at Mabank and Canton.
Against the Lady Panthers, JV White played tough and won their match in two sets, 25-22 and 25-20. JV Maroon dropped two sets, 23-25 and 19-25. Varsity lost in three, 20-25, 16-25 and 14-25.
Against the Eaglettes, JV White won their first set, 25-19, before dropping the next two, 20-25 and 8-25. JV Maroon was overwhelmed in their first set, 3-25, bounced back to win the second set, 25-23, and dropped set 3, 17-25. Varsity lost, 10-25, 21-25 and 17-25.
The varsity team drops to 1-7 in district and 14-18 overall..
Athens will close the regular season with back to back home games on Friday against Brownsboro (4:30 p.m.) and next Tuesday against Van (5 p.m.).
