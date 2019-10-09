On Friday and Tuesday, the Athens Lady Hornets' volleyball team resumed district action as they hosted Canton and went to Brownsboro respectively.
Against Canton, varsity was overwhelmed by the Eaglettes in three sets, 17-25, 13-25 and 18-25. JV Maroon and White both fell in two sets. JV Maroon lost 18-25 and 17-25 while JV White lost 15-25 and 23-25.
At Brownsboro, the Bearettes defeated varsity in three sets, 15-25, 14-25 and 3-25. JV Maroon lost 14-25 and 18-25 while JV White lost 17-25 and 13-25.
Varsity currently sits in a three way tie for fourth in the district behind Canton (4-0), Brownsboro (3-1) and Van (2-2) while being tied with Mabank and Wills Point at 1-3.
On Friday, the teams go to Van to face the Lady Vandals, with competition starting at 4:30 p.m.
