On Tuesday night, the Athens Lady Hornets' JV Maroon and Varsity volleyball teams hosted Brook Hill for their non-district finale.
The JV Maroon team played a tight match but came up short in three sets, 25-16, 17-25 and 15-25.
Varsity played well but couldn't pull off the victory in five sets, 18-25, 25-22, 26-24, 16-25 and 6-15.
Varsity's preseason record stands at 17-12 and district play begins Friday at Wills Point at 4 p.m.
