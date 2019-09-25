Volleyball

On Tuesday night, the Athens Lady Hornets' JV Maroon and Varsity volleyball teams hosted Brook Hill for their non-district finale.

The JV Maroon team played a tight match but came up short in three sets, 25-16, 17-25 and 15-25.

Varsity played well but couldn't pull off the victory in five sets, 18-25, 25-22, 26-24, 16-25 and 6-15.

Varsity's preseason record stands at 17-12 and district play begins Friday at Wills Point at 4 p.m.

