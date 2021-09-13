The Athens Cross Country team enjoyed a beautiful meet on Saturday, Sept. 11. The weather was fantastic, with a cool breeze, hinting of the coming fall season.
In addition the meet atmosphere was full of patriotism as they commemorated the 20th year following 9/11. The family atmosphere added to the pleasantness. The sound of many of the participants could be heard encouraging each other and their opponents to persevere as each runner pressed on to the finish line.
Micah and Hardy Swann ran in the MileSplit Texas Invitational. This elite meet in Denton had 180 participants in the high school boys division. Participants came from as far away as California to compete.
Micah finished 20th with a personal best time of 15:59.1. Hardy finished 49th amongst the elite with a time of 16:23. Both of the Swann brothers had amazing performances.
The rest of the cross country team participated in the Canton Invitational "Eagle Run" in Canton. This meet was a district preview meet.
Running fastest for the boys was Adrain Campa, with a time of 19:52. Also running for the boys were Jorge Soto, Kevin Carrillo, Issac Aricciaya, Jose Vasquez and Javier Costilla.
Fastest Female for the fourth straight meet was Kelly Lopez with a time of 14:43. Also running for the girls were Ashley Leon, Daniela Ruvalcaba, Heidy Delossantos, Addison Maytubby and Aiman Saqib. Every runner on the team finished with a personal best course time.
Coach Mark Hall said he was extremely proud of the conduct of the high school team. During the Middle school girls event, one high schooler noticed one of the middle school runners struggling. I heard a student say, "I am going to run with her, and encourage her to finish this race." Without hesitation, the rest of the high school cross country team dropped their gear in a pile, and off they went. There was one mile left in the race. The whole team stayed with her to the finish line. Way to go Hornets, that’s family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.