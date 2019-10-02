The Athens Hornets’ 8th grade White football team continued its winning way with another convincing win defeating the Bullard Panthers 18-0.
With yet another shutout victory, the Hornets move to 4-0 on the season. This Hornet team is averaging 20 points a game on offense and has yet to be scored on in their last 4 games.
The Hornet defensive unit was impressive, and demonstrated outstanding play from all positions. Hunter Branch had a pick that stopped a Panthers drive in its tracks. The Hornets proved once again, they would fly to the football.
Offensively, the Hornets were led by quarterback Jesus Escobedo and now experienced running back Eli Figuroa who rushed for over a hundred yards and 2 touchdowns in addition to a touchdown by Escobedo who easily walked in as the defense was keyed in on Figueroa.
The offensive line was impressive, allowing all the offensive weapons to have success.
