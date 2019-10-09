8th Grade Maroon Team
The Athens Hornets' 8th grade Maroon football team continued its winning way with another decisive victory by defeating the Panthers of Bullard by a score of 42-0 on Sept. 26. With this victory, the Hornets move to 4-0 on the season. This Hornet team is averaging 41.5 points a game on offense and is only giving up an average of two points per contest.
To say the Hornet defensive unit was impressive in this match up would be a horrific understatement. The Hornets caused the Panthers to turn the pigskin over six times in this game. The Hornets had five interceptions on the night. Jamarian Williams had two by himself and Jorian Ray returned his turnover to the house for the pick-6. Additionally, Jaxon Stiles and Ethan Vasquez both had interceptions. The Hornets proved once again they would relentlessly fly to the football, be very physical and be exceptionally stingy when it comes to allowing the opposition to find pay-dirt.
Special teams play has been instrumental to the success of this team. The Hornet kicker, Frankie Corona, is masterful when it comes to the onside kick. The Hornets have recovered six onside kicks thus far on the season. Furthermore, the kickoff return unit has provided the offense great field position on the few returns they have had the opportunity to experience.
Offensively, the Hornets amassed 290 yards through the air and on the ground. This offense can strike opponents with a menagerie of weapons. Their ground attack is stellar and their air attack is highly impressive. Kedrick Hurd continues to impress blocking on the outside and made an unbelievable catch for a touchdown off the arm of Jaxon Stiles. The offensive line continues to provide the blocking needed for Gage Friedrich and Jorian Ray to turn the defense inside out.
8th Grade White Team
Athens' 8th grade White team experienced their third consecutive victory in the matchup against Bullard as they defeated the Panthers 14-8 on Sept. 26 With this win, the Hornets move to 3-1 on the season.
The defense continues to impress with their commitment to selling out on the field. These young men fly around the field with relentless passion in each and every contest. They have been in some very tight ball games and the defense continues to rise to the challenge.
The Hornets offensively were led by Kash Cumby and Jakhi Arroyo in this matchup. Their speed and elusiveness were too much for the Panthers to handle. They each found pay-dirt in this match-up.
“These kids are a great group, they are coachable, play well as a team, love each other and are role models in and out of the classroom and playing field,” said head coach Brad Lewis. “The offense and defense are some of the best that have ever played for Athens Middle School.”
