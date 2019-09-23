8th grade Maroon Team — The Athens Hornets' 8th grade Maroon football team continued its winning ways with another convincing win, defeating the Ferris Yellowjackets 52-12. With this victory, the Hornets move to 3-0 on the season. This Hornet team is averaging 41 points a game on offense and has allowed only 12 points in three games. The Hornet defensive unit was impressive, and demonstrated outstanding play from all positions. The Hornets proved once again that they would fly to the football and be very stingy when it comes to giving up points. Ethan Vasquez had an interception and Victor Blancas caused a fumble for the Hornet defense. Offensively, the Hornets were led by quarterback Jaxon Stiles who rushed for 167 yards and 3 touchdowns in addition to his 2 completions and a touchdown through the air. He also added a 2 point conversion pass to Jorian Ray. The offensive line was impressive, allowing all the offensive weapons to have success through the air and on the ground. Kedrick Hurd continues to impress blocking on the outside and made a great play on the ball for a 23 yard gain. Gary Sweat found his way into the end-zone late when he busted an inside run for 29 yards.
8th grade White Team — Athens' White team won a second straight game as they defeated the Ferris Yellowjackets Thursday night, 8-6. Defensively, the Hornets showed that they would swarm to the football. Daniel Izzaguirre was a force to be reckoned with. He led the Hornets in tackles and forced a fumble. Jakhi Arroyo led the Hornets offensively in this one. His ability to get to the outside and make plays in open space was vital to the victory. His 52 yard touchdown followed by a Kash Cumby 2 point conversion gave Athens the lead late and Arroyo finished the game with a big 4th down stop to seal the deal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.