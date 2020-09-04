The Athens High School tennis team fell to Martin's Mill on Tuesday with a match score of 14-7.
While the Mustangs swept the girls in play, the Athens High School boys won all but two of their matches.
Winners in boys singles were Angel Torres, Mathen Shoup, Josiah Long and Samuel Clarke.
In boys doubles, the winning teams were Allen/Torres, Long/Shoup and Benson and Combs.
The Hornets return to action Sept. 10 against Henderson.
