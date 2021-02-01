MABANK – The Athens Hornets and Lady Hornets had identical scores in Friday’s contest against Mabank.
In the Lady Hornets final road game of the regular season, the Mabank Lady Panthers won Senior Night 42-39 over Athens. In the men’s game, the Hornets defeated Mabank, 42-39.
Both teams return to action Tuesday at home against Wills Point. The game for the Lady Hornets is Senior Night at 6:15 p.m., with the Hornets to follow around 7:30 p.m.
LADY HORNETS
MABANK 42, ATHENS 39
The second meeting between the two teams was a different story from a 51-44 victory by the Lady Hornets in Athens.
Athens (16-8 overall and 5-4 in District 14-4A play) jumped out to a 14-2 with the final basket of the quarter for Athens coming on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Mimi McCollister.
She scored a game-high 18 points in the win as five Lady Hornets scored in the contest.
Mabank (8-14 overall and 3-5 in district play) ended it’s scoring drought with five seconds remaining as Madison Reneau found Halle Partridge for the basket.
In the second quarter, Mabank found a rhythm and got to within, 23-15, at the half outscoring Athens 13-9. Savannah Wagner scored seven of her 10 points in the second quarter.
In the second half, Mabank found a way to gain its first lead at 24-23 with 4:46 remaining in the third as Drew Neighbors found Brooke Ford for the layup.
Athens would then go on a 9-7 run to take a 32-31 lead into the final frame. They held a 30-26 lead as senior Karlie Cook had a 3-pointer off an assist from McCollister with 2:35 remaining.
Cook finished with 11 points, while Tori Williams added six, McKenzie Hair had two and Chasidee Walker had one point.
In the final frame, the Lady Panthers took a 38-36 lead with 2:54 remaining as Lauren Carter found Savannah Wagner for an old-fashioned 3-point play. Following that basket, the Lady Panthers would not give up the lead the rest of the game.
McCollister got the Lady Hornets to within one at 40-39 with 37 seconds remaining on a layup and free throw, but Neighbors iced the game hitting two free throws.
Carter led the way with a team-high 12 points, while Wagner added 10 for the Lady Panthers. Other scorers were Neighbors with six, Lainey Kirkland with five, Partridge with four, Reneau with three and Ford with two points.
ATHENS (39) – Mimi McCollister 18, Tori Williams 6, McKenzie Hair 2, Karlie Cook 11, Chasidee Walker 1.
MABANK (42) – Madison Reneau 3, Savannah Wagner 10, Brooke Ford 2, Lainey Kirkland 5, Drew Neighbors 6, Halle Partridge 4, Lauren Carter 12.
HORNETS
ATHENS 42, MABANK 39
In the nightcap, the Hornets defense held Mabank scoreless the final 1:43 of the game as Mabank’s Nathan Mulder hit two free throws for a 39-37 lead.
Athens (7-9 overall and 4-3 in district play) ended the game on free throws by Derek Killingsworth and a Jorien Ray pass to Connor Clay with two seconds remaining for the 42-39 victory.
Athens won the first contest between the two teams, 56-49, in Athens on Jan. 8.
The first half was a back and fourth affair between the two teams as Mabank held an 18-16 lead. The two teams combined for only 11 field goals in the first 16 minutes.
The Panthers held their biggest lead at three points on three separate occasions in the first half. Landry Johnson scored the final basket for the 18-15 lead with under a minute left in the second quarter.
In the second half, both teams started to find some offense as Athens sophomore Jaden Crane tied the game at 26 on an assist from Ray with 2:05 remaining in the third. Crane finished with a game-high 20 points.
Mabank (8-9 overall and 2-4 in District 14-4A play) held a 31-26 lead with under 30 seconds as Mulder found Cade Wilson for a jumper. Wilson had a team-high 11 points to go along with Caden Smith’s 11 for the Panthers.
In the final frame, Mabank held a 37-32 lead with 3:19 remaining as Smith nailed both free throws in the one-and-one situation.
Mabank would then go cold the remainder of the game as Athens went on the 10-2 run.
Killingsworth added nine points for the Hornets, while Connor Woodard had seven, Clay had four and Eli Rincon had two.
Hagan Tijerina had six points, Sean Henry added five, Mulder had three and Landry Johnson had two points for the Panthers.
ATHENS (42) – Jaden Crane 20, Connor Woodard 7, Connor Clay 4, Eli Rincon 2, Derek Killingsworth 9.
MABANK (39) – Caden Smith 11, Landry Johnson 2, Nathan Mulder 3, Sean Henry 5, Cade Wilson 11, Hagan Tijerina 6.
