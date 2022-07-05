Three Athens softball teams will be playing in the Texas Teenage Softball State Championship Tournaments this week, including one taking place in Athens.
The Henderson County Girls Softball Association and the City of Athens are partnering to host 19 teams from around the state in the 10U group. The 10U Pumas will be competing in their hometown and would love to have local support come cheer them on.
The Athens 6U Warriors celebrated their district win with a special gift of a limousine ride which was deserved after almost 7 hours of playing in the heat in the last round of games. They will be traveling to Sulphur Springs to compete in their age category championship this week.
The Riesel volunteer fire department sprayed their fields down to provide moisture in preparation of the 15U girls tournament taking place in their town this week in which the Athens 15U Hornets team will be competing.
The HCGSA thanks all of their competing teams for working hard, having fun, and representing Athens well.
Opening ceremonies for the 10U softball tournament begin at 4 p.m. July 5 and the first round of games begin at 5 p.m. at Cain Park in Athens. The tournament will run from July 5 through July 8 where admission for each game is $6 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens and tournament passes are available.
