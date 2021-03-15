The Athens Lady Hornets put up a solid effort in the circle and at the plate Friday against the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks.
Athens won by a score of 8-1 behind a complete game nine-hitter from senior McKenzie Hair. She finished with one earned run, one strikeout and two walks in the victory.
“It was a phenomenal pitching performance,” Athens coach Bryan Lovett said. “She just came out from basketball and has not had a lot of time to work at it. One of the things I was pleased with is as the game went on, her velocity increased. Usually you see fatigue, but she wanted the rest of the game. We were thinking of pulling her, but she said she wanted it and let her fight through it.”
Athens returns to action Tuesday as they travel to Carthage to face the Lady Bulldogs. They return to Peg Cain Field Tuesday, March 23 against the Van Lady Vandals in District 14-4A play. First pitch for the varsity game is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
“I am ecstatic because I have three starters on the bench right now with injuries,” Lovett said. “I have Aspen Odom, who is a .650 hitter from last year and is a huge stick and she is not in my lineup. I have Bird, who is waiting to get healthy and is phenomenal at shortstop. She is a catcher by trade, but she usually is our lead off hitter. I have Kayleigh Woods, who is usually my first baseman that was swinging it really well and waiting on her shoulder to heal.”
Athens (9-6-1) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning with two outs as Hair hit a single to Alexa Wilcoxson and Bella Rodriguez.
“That is what we talk about is staying focused on what we are looking for,” Lovett said. “I believe it was second and third and we got the two-out hit right back up the middle. That is what we talk about is we have hoops up in the batting cage. That means that we want to push the ball right back up the middle. That is all in our favor if we can push it right back up the middle.”
Jill Calkins gave Athens a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third as she drove in Abby Garcia with a single to center field. It was the first of a four run inning for the Lady Hornets.
With one out in the inning, Calkins came around to score on an error by the center fielder to give the Lady Hornets a 4-0 lead.
Following singles by Rodriguez and Christina Woolverton to load the bases, Lexi Woods drove in Brooklyn Cook for the 5-0 lead.
The final run of the inning came on an RBI-single by Cae Cae Sneed as she drove in Woolverton for the 6-0 lead.
Athens added another run in the bottom of the fourth as Wilcoxson drove in Calkins with one out for the 7-0 lead.
Pleasant Grove (7-4-2) scored its only run in the top of the fifth as Lexi Snyder drove in Natalie Nikolson for the 8-1 deficit.
In the bottom of the inning, Hair hit an RBI-sacrifice fly scoring courtesy runner Karlie Cook for the 8-1 finale.
Lovett told his team during postgame that they faced a really good team and was pleased with their performance.
“It was just really good defense,” Lovett said. “I mean they hit the ball and put it in play, but my left side and infielders were spot on. They had no errors and my right fielder ran down a ball that was over her head and the miraculous play right there at third was heads up.”
Calkins led Athens as she 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Wilcoxson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and one run scored. Sneed, Cook, Rodriguez, Woolverton, Woods and Hair each recorded a base hit. Hair led the way with three RBI’s
The Lady Hawks were led by Adi Koller, Timia Cooks and Harleigh O’Neal, who each recorded two hits. O’Neal had an extra base hit, which resulted in a double.
